This set includes 6 Signature Knives, solid oak knife block, and a hand-held knife sharpener.
Combined saving of £142.
This set includes 3 Signature Knives (Santoku Knife 17cm, Kitchen Knife 14cm, Vegetable / Paring Knife 10cm) and a solid oak knife block. Combined saving of £50.
This set includes 3 Signature Knives (Cooks Knife 16cm, Kitchen Knife 14cm, Vegetable / Paring Knife 10cm) and a solid oak knife block. Combined saving of £50.
This set includes 6 Signature Knives and a Signature hand-held knife sharpener.
Combined saving of £147.
This set includes 6 Signature Knives, solid oak knife block, a hand-held knife sharpener and an oak classic chopping board.
Combined saving of £172.
This set includes 6 Signature Knives, solid oak knife block, a hand-held knife sharpener and an oak pebble chopping board. Combined saving of £167.
For a limited time only, receive a complimentary set of Signature Utensils when you buy the Campden Cookware Set, 5 Pieces. Combined saving of £53.
A new 7 piece cookware set from the Campden cookware range. The ideal solution for the kitchen, this set includes complimentary utensils. Combined saving of £83.
The Campden Cookware 9 piece set is the ideal solution for the kitchen, featuring our best selling saucepans, casserole pots, pasta & steamer inserts and award-winning 28cm non-stick frying pan. This set includes complimentary utensils. Combined saving of £102.
Enjoy a free Set of 4 Signature Plain Edged Steak Knives worth £64 when you buy a Signature Knife Block Set with Sharpener.
Combined saving of £144.
This limited edition, 48 piece cutlery set from the Radford Bright cutlery range includes six free steak knives worth £49.50.
This limited edition, 27 piece cutlery set from the Radford bright cutlery range includes a 3 piece cheese set worth £29.
This limited edition, gift-boxed cutlery set includes six free steak knives (worth £48). From the precisely sculptured Stanton range.
This limited edition, gift-boxed cutlery set includes six free latte spoons (worth £31.50). From the precisely sculptured Stanton range.
This limited edition, gift-boxed 48 cutlery set from the Stanton Bright cutlery range includes six free steak knives worth £48.
This 30 piece set includes 6 complimentary coffee spoons from the classically proportioned Honeybourne cutlery range. Combined saving of £34.50.
This 45 piece set includes a complimentary 3 piece serving set from the classically proportioned Honeybourne cutlery range. Combined saving of £70.00.
This limited edition 30 piece cutlery set from the gently contoured Malvern range comes with six free long handled (latte) spoons.