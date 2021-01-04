Special offers from us to you
New sets available

We would like to show our appreciation for your loyalty by giving you special gifts with our bestselling products, a little extra when you order.
A design-led collection of timeless items, inspired by an iconic heritage to enhance your home for a lifetime.

Book Oak Knife Block Set with Signature Hand-held Sharpener

This set includes 6 Signature Knives, solid oak knife block, and a hand-held knife sharpener.
Combined saving of £142.

VIEW OFFER

Signature Book Oak Chef's Set - Free Knife Sharpener

This set includes 3 Signature Knives (Santoku Knife 17cm, Kitchen Knife 14cm, Vegetable / Paring Knife 10cm) and a solid oak knife block. Combined saving of £50.

VIEW OFFER
Signature Book Oak Knife Block Set 4P Cook's

Signature Book Oak Cook's Set - Free Knife Sharpener

This set includes 3 Signature Knives (Cooks Knife 16cm, Kitchen Knife 14cm, Vegetable / Paring Knife 10cm) and a solid oak knife block. Combined saving of £50.

VIEW OFFER
Signature Prism Oak Knife Block Set with Knife Sharpener

Signature Prism Oak Knife Block Set with Knife Sharpener

This set includes 6 Signature Knives and a Signature hand-held knife sharpener.
Combined saving of £147.

VIEW OFFER

Prism Oak Knife Block Set with Classic Chopping Board and Sharpener

This set includes 6 Signature Knives, solid oak knife block, a hand-held knife sharpener and an oak classic chopping board.
Combined saving of £172.

VIEW OFFER

Book Knife Block Set with Pebble Chopping Board and Sharpener

This set includes 6 Signature Knives, solid oak knife block, a hand-held knife sharpener and an oak pebble chopping board. Combined saving of £167.

VIEW OFFER

Campden Cookware Set, 5 Piece

For a limited time only, receive a complimentary set of Signature Utensils when you buy the Campden Cookware Set, 5 Pieces. Combined saving of £53.

VIEW OFFER

Campden Cookware Set, 7 Piece

A new 7 piece cookware set from the Campden cookware range. The ideal solution for the kitchen, this set includes complimentary utensils. Combined saving of £83.

VIEW OFFER

Campden Cookware Set, 9 Piece

The Campden Cookware 9 piece set is the ideal solution for the kitchen, featuring our best selling saucepans, casserole pots, pasta & steamer inserts and award-winning 28cm non-stick frying pan. This set includes complimentary utensils. Combined saving of £102.

VIEW OFFER

Signature Knife Block Set - 4 Free Plain Edged Steak Knives

Enjoy a free Set of 4 Signature Plain Edged Steak Knives worth £64 when you buy a Signature Knife Block Set with Sharpener.
Combined saving of £144.

VIEW OFFER

Radford Bright Cutlery Set, 48 Piece for 6 People - 6 Free Steak Knives

This limited edition, 48 piece cutlery set from the Radford Bright cutlery range includes six free steak knives worth £49.50.

VIEW OFFER

Radford Bright Cutlery Set, 27 Piece for 6 People - Free 3 Piece Cheese Set

This limited edition, 27 piece cutlery set from the Radford bright cutlery range includes a 3 piece cheese set worth £29.

VIEW OFFER

Stanton Bright Cutlery Set, 30 Piece for 6 People - 6 Free Steak Knives

This limited edition, gift-boxed cutlery set includes six free steak knives (worth £48). From the precisely sculptured Stanton range.

VIEW OFFER

Stanton Bright Cutlery Set, 30 Piece for 6 People - 6 Free Long Handled (Latte) Spoons

This limited edition, gift-boxed cutlery set includes six free latte spoons (worth £31.50). From the precisely sculptured Stanton range.

VIEW OFFER

Stanton Bright Cutlery Set, 48 Piece for 6 People - 6 Free Steak Knives

This limited edition, gift-boxed 48 cutlery set from the Stanton Bright cutlery range includes six free steak knives worth £48.

VIEW OFFER

Honeybourne Bright Cutlery Set, 30 Piece for 6 People - 6 Free Coffee Spoons

This 30 piece set includes 6 complimentary coffee spoons from the classically proportioned Honeybourne cutlery range. Combined saving of £34.50.

VIEW OFFER

Honeybourne Bright Cutlery Set, 45 Piece for 6 People - Free 3 Piece Serving Set

This 45 piece set includes a complimentary 3 piece serving set from the classically proportioned Honeybourne cutlery range. Combined saving of £70.00.

VIEW OFFER

Malvern Bright Cutlery Set, 30 Piece for 6 People - 6 Free Long Handled (Latte) Spoons

This limited edition 30 piece cutlery set from the gently contoured Malvern range comes with six free long handled (latte) spoons.

VIEW OFFER